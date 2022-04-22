Haydock Park set for flat season opener

Haydock Park

The going at the track is currently Good, Good to soft in places and the forecast is for scattered showers throughout the afternoon. We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide and can find more tips at Irishracing.com

1.00pm Novice Stakes (1m 4f)

Baltic Bird shaped with tons of promise when third at Leicester in April behind subsequent Listed winner Nahanni. That form clearly looks strong now and he should go close in this event. Byker was fifth in a competitive event at Newmarket on debut and commands respect. However, New Comedy is of interest for Charlie Appleby who is currently operating at a 57% strike-rate. A son of Sea The Stars, he won in good style at Southwell in January and now switches to turf.

Selection: New Comedy

1.30pm Handicap (6f)

An ultra-competitive handicap. Macho Pride, Celerity and Somewhere Secret are all course and distance winners. After John was second on his latest start, but Secret Eagle shaped with promise when third at Pontefract and is taken to score here.

Selection: Secret Eagle

2.05pm Handicap (6f)

Another tough handicap for punters with a £50,000 prize fund. The likes of course and distance scorers Oh This Is Us and Boardman are interesting, but fellow course scorer Rhoscolyn shaped with promise when third on return and is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Rhoscolyn

2.40pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes (7f)

The Roger Varian-trained Consensus De Vega was third on her second start at Newmarket in October and should build on that going forward. Love Interest is respected having scored at Newcastle in October. However, Nashwa showed signs of ability when a good third at Newmarket in October. The daughter of Frankel looks an interesting contender going forward.

Selection: Nashwa

3.15pm Handicap (7f)

Zulu Tracker was second on his final start at Salisbury in September last term and has since been gelded. Typical Woman impressed when scoring at Chelmsford in October, but preference is for Stellar Queen. Third at Newmarket in October, the daughter of Muhaarar looks open to more progress here.

Selection: Stellar Queen

3.45pm Handicap (7f)

Fantastic Fox scored over course and distance last term and is respected along with Kingmania who was a dual winner last term. The daughter of Kingman remains open to stacks of improvement, but preference is for Brentford Hope. The five-year-old boasts winning form over course and distance and ran a number of fine races in defeat last term.

Selection: Brentford Hope

4.20pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Glen Esk is a course and distance winner who warrants attention along with the progressive Wots The Wifi Code. However, Millie Miglia scored at Newmarket on her final start last term and is taken to defy a 4lb rise to a mark of 74 in the finale.