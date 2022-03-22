Haydock Park stages competitive midweek meeting

Haydock Park

The going is Good to Soft, Good in places. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and you can find the latest odds at Betfair1.00pm Maiden Hurdle (2m)

This looks a straight match between Parisencore and Cartonne. The pair have both run good races in defeat, but Parisencore has started to look like a bridesmaid with four seconds from as many starts over hurdles. With that in mind, Cartonne gets the verdict here having shaped with plenty of promise when second at Wetherby earlier this month.

1.35pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2m 4f)

Brief Ambition and Burrows Diamond are both treated with respect having won their last two starts, with the former in particular looking a fascinating runner. However, Soldier Of Destiny scored in fine style over fences at Ffos Las and has since finished a respectable third at Newbury. There looks to be more room for improvement off a mark of 131 and he is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Soldier Of Destiny

2.10pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 2f)

N’golo would be a huge player on the pick of his form for Willie Mullins, whilst Finisk River is another whose back catalogue would make him of interest. East Street disappointed last time out when seventh at Catterick but he remains open to more improvement. However, Sacre Pierre shaped with tons of promise when scoring by six lengths at Sedgefield in February and he is taken to defy a 6lb rise here.

Selection: Sacre Pierre

2.45pm Handicap Chase (3m 4f)

An excellent renewal of the Tim Molony Handicap Chase with a £16,400 prize fund. Chef D’Oeuvre boasts winning form over course and distance and has to be respected along with the unexposed Generator City. However, Tim Pat has improved with two victories in as many starts of late and he is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Tim Pat

3.20pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (3m)

Sweet Gap looks up against it and this looks a match between Letthetruthbeknown and Nora The Xplorer. The former was second at Catterick in February and commands respect, but Nora The Xplorer looks open to any amount of improvement having finished a good second at Sedgefield last time out and gets the vote here.

Selection: Nora The Xplorer

3.55pm Handicap Hurdle (3m)

River Walk won his first two starts but remains open to more improvement. However, preference is for Godrevy Point who scored in game style at Hereford last time out and is taken to score on his handicap debut off a mark of 120 here.