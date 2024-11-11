Hope Acro celebrating again after NW Championships glory
In the IDP Women's Groups, Hope dominated. At IDP1, Isobel Stirrup, Jessica Lancaster and Lois Preston produced two outstanding routines, thrilling the packed arena on their way to a convincing gold.
Daisy Kay, Ava Earley and Luna Tootle joined them on the podium with a well-deserved bronze in the same category.
At IDP2, Holly Williams, Darcey Cassidy and Poppy Duffy emulated their clubmates with equally dazzling performances in their two routines to give Hope their second trio of North West champions.
There was further success in the ultra-competitive Grade 3 Women's Group category.
The newly-formed trio of Emma Green, Eva Barron and Zlata Zaharia built on their debut silver medal in Sunderland to take their first regional title in a huge category of 19 trios with a confident performance.
They were followed by the young Grade 1 Men's Pair of Noah Graham and Max Harrison who also took gold for Hope.
In the top-level FIG categories, there was a successful return from injury for Ella Cooper with her partner Logan Mallord as they stormed to victory in the 12-18 Mixed Pairs, while Isla Cook, Lilly-Mae Crabtree and Libby Williams took silver in the 11-16 Women's Groups.
The medals kept coming for Hope as Leara Fardella and Lydia Cassidy, stepping up in class to Grade 5, took a fantastic silver in the Women's Pair with Isobel Rummery, Caitlin Hanley and Amelia Harper also winning silver in the Youth Women's Group.
Alice Pownall, Hannah Gannon and Olivia Semmens bounced back from just missing out on the medals in Sunderland a fortnight ago to make the podium in second place in the Grade 4 Women's Groups.
In the Grade 2 categories, Lola Sitko, Rosie Kay and Evelyn Tetlow-Waites took silver in the Women's Group, with Lilly Madej and Priya Stott earning a hard fought bronze in the Women's Pair.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.