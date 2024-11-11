Darcey Cassidy, Poppy Duffy and Holly Williams celebrate an outstanding performance

Wigan gymnasts from Hope Acrobatic Gymnastics Club were on home turf at Robin Park to compete at the North West Championships at the weekend and left with many partnerships crowned regional champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the IDP Women's Groups, Hope dominated. At IDP1, Isobel Stirrup, Jessica Lancaster and Lois Preston produced two outstanding routines, thrilling the packed arena on their way to a convincing gold.

Daisy Kay, Ava Earley and Luna Tootle joined them on the podium with a well-deserved bronze in the same category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isobel Stirrup, Lois Preston and Jess Lancaster win IDP1 Gold

At IDP2, Holly Williams, Darcey Cassidy and Poppy Duffy emulated their clubmates with equally dazzling performances in their two routines to give Hope their second trio of North West champions.

There was further success in the ultra-competitive Grade 3 Women's Group category.

The newly-formed trio of Emma Green, Eva Barron and Zlata Zaharia built on their debut silver medal in Sunderland to take their first regional title in a huge category of 19 trios with a confident performance.

They were followed by the young Grade 1 Men's Pair of Noah Graham and Max Harrison who also took gold for Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the top-level FIG categories, there was a successful return from injury for Ella Cooper with her partner Logan Mallord as they stormed to victory in the 12-18 Mixed Pairs, while Isla Cook, Lilly-Mae Crabtree and Libby Williams took silver in the 11-16 Women's Groups.

The medals kept coming for Hope as Leara Fardella and Lydia Cassidy, stepping up in class to Grade 5, took a fantastic silver in the Women's Pair with Isobel Rummery, Caitlin Hanley and Amelia Harper also winning silver in the Youth Women's Group.

Alice Pownall, Hannah Gannon and Olivia Semmens bounced back from just missing out on the medals in Sunderland a fortnight ago to make the podium in second place in the Grade 4 Women's Groups.

In the Grade 2 categories, Lola Sitko, Rosie Kay and Evelyn Tetlow-Waites took silver in the Women's Group, with Lilly Madej and Priya Stott earning a hard fought bronze in the Women's Pair.