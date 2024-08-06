'I deserved this' - Keely Hodgkinson on making all the hard work worthwhile

Keely Hodgkinson is the queen of British athletics after winning 800m gold in Paris

Keely Hodgkinson declared "I deserved this" after shrugging off the weight of enormous expectations to claim women's 800m Olympic gold in Paris .

The world silver medallist from Atherton - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows, and trains at Robin Park - was the heavy favourite heading into the Games, especially after laying down the fastest time at her signature distance this year last month in London.

But in the build-up to her date with destiny consistently favoured the refrain 'anything can happen'.

What ultimately did unfold at the Stade de France was a triumph after the 22-year-old found herself in front at the halfway point then dialled it up for a surge in the home stretch to clinch the title in 1:56.72 ahead of Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma , who took silver, and Kenya's third-place finisher Mary Moraa.

Hodgkinson, who three summers ago stormed to a surprise silver in Tokyo , said: "Being Olympic champion, no-one can take that away from you. It's the biggest stage ever. I didn't know what it will bring, but I'm better prepared than I was last time. Couple of years older, a bit blonder and all that. We're good.

"I deserve this. This last year has been focused on how I can level up. This year you could see how I've grown as an athlete, first time I've been the favourite going into a championship. I've been determined for it to be that way. This year I've tried to step up. It hasn't sunk in yet, to be honest. I've worked so hard for this, I'm out of words.

"It didn't go how I thought it was going to but you can't predict these things. I kept my composure. I could see Mary coming but I knew if I was in the right mind-frame I could do it."

With the title finally secured, Hodgkinson snapped a streak of silvers that began with her Tokyo podium and extended through the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and back-to-back World Championships.

She becomes the first British woman to claim Olympic 800m gold since Dame Kelly Holmes at the Athens Games in 2004, and just the third since Ann Packer in 1964.

Hodgkinson is also the first British female track and field champion since Jessica Ennis-Hill at London 2012, and was thrilled to join the exclusive club.

She said: " Jess Ennis was a big inspiration. She was the last. That is crazy to be a part of that. I looked up to her, she got me back into athletics all of those years ago. To join her and other legends like Kelly, I've just seen Kelly up there and she is absolutely ecstatic. To share these moments with these people and to cement myself in history, is really really special."