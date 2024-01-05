Interim champion Tom Aspinall 'quite upset' at being left on UFC sidelines

Tom Aspinall has revealed he is 'quite upset' at the UFC continuing to shape the heavyweight title picture without him.

Tom Aspinall is the current UFC interim heavyweight champion

The 30-year-old from Atherton became interim champion in November after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich inside 69 seconds at New York's Madison Square Garden.

He accepted the fight on less than two weeks' notice, after the initial main event was scrapped when Jon Jones – widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time - suffered a serious pectoral injury training for his defence against Stipe Mirocic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Mirocic turned down the opportunity to fight Pavlovich for the interim title - which opened the door for Aspinall.

However, UFC chief Dana White is determined to press ahead with his dream of a Jones-Mirocic superbout - and Aspinall's patience has finally snapped.

In a series of Twitter (X) posts, Aspinall believes he should be being afforded far more respect as the man in possession of the title.

"Last time Stipe fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2," he wrote. "He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who’s the interim champ, active and ranked #1 in the world right now. This makes me quite upset."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "Stipe is one of my favourites. Loads of respect to him his Résumé is far superior to mine. That being said, the UFC has never been about this. It’s about who’s the best right now, and I believe that’s me and it’s only right I get to prove it #freeaspinall."

The followed: "Surely if you’re interim champ, your next fight should be to fight for undisputed? Come on."

And then: "Final fun fact: Since stipe last won a fight (Aug ‘20), I have blown my knee out, went thru the rehab process and had a year off, also had seven UFC fights, including four wins vs top-10 ranked opponents and won the interim title on two weeks notice."