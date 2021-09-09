Keely Hodgkinson adds Zurich Diamond Trophy to honours list

Keely Hodgkinson has continued her incredible year by winning the 800m at the prestigious Zurich Diamond League.

By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:28 pm
Keely Hodgkinson on her way to victory at the Zurich Diamond League

The 19-year-old from Leigh, who is coached by Wigan's Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, showed a clean pair of heels to a star-studded field.

Her time of 1:57.98 was enough to secure her first Diamond Trophy, with Kate Grace (USA) second in 1:58.34 and Natoya Goule (Jamaica) third in 1:58.34.

British runner Jemma Reekie was fourth in a time of 1:58.61

"Queen @keelyhodgkinson," tweeted proud GB Olympic team-mate Emily Borthwick.

Hodgkinson has shown little sign of slowing down since winning Olympic silver in Tokyo last month with the fastest ever time by a UK runner.

She also obliterated her personal best running as a guest in a 400m event at Nottingham last week, with the second fastest time of the year by a European Under-20 athlete.

Hodgkinson has moved up to second in the world rankings for 800m, her highest ever placing.

