Keely Hodgkinson adds Zurich Diamond Trophy to honours list

Keely Hodgkinson on her way to victory at the Zurich Diamond League

The 19-year-old from Leigh, who is coached by Wigan's Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, showed a clean pair of heels to a star-studded field.

Her time of 1:57.98 was enough to secure her first Diamond Trophy, with Kate Grace (USA) second in 1:58.34 and Natoya Goule (Jamaica) third in 1:58.34.

British runner Jemma Reekie was fourth in a time of 1:58.61

"Queen @keelyhodgkinson," tweeted proud GB Olympic team-mate Emily Borthwick.

Hodgkinson has shown little sign of slowing down since winning Olympic silver in Tokyo last month with the fastest ever time by a UK runner.

She also obliterated her personal best running as a guest in a 400m event at Nottingham last week, with the second fastest time of the year by a European Under-20 athlete.

Hodgkinson has moved up to second in the world rankings for 800m, her highest ever placing.