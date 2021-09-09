Keely Hodgkinson adds Zurich Diamond Trophy to honours list
Keely Hodgkinson has continued her incredible year by winning the 800m at the prestigious Zurich Diamond League.
The 19-year-old from Leigh, who is coached by Wigan's Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, showed a clean pair of heels to a star-studded field.
Her time of 1:57.98 was enough to secure her first Diamond Trophy, with Kate Grace (USA) second in 1:58.34 and Natoya Goule (Jamaica) third in 1:58.34.
British runner Jemma Reekie was fourth in a time of 1:58.61
"Queen @keelyhodgkinson," tweeted proud GB Olympic team-mate Emily Borthwick.
Hodgkinson has shown little sign of slowing down since winning Olympic silver in Tokyo last month with the fastest ever time by a UK runner.
She also obliterated her personal best running as a guest in a 400m event at Nottingham last week, with the second fastest time of the year by a European Under-20 athlete.
Hodgkinson has moved up to second in the world rankings for 800m, her highest ever placing.
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20