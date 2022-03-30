Keely Hodgkinson eyes perfect opportunity to bounce back

The 20-year-old from Leigh, who is coached by Wigan’s Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, pulled out of the highlight of the Indoor calendar in Belgrade with a thigh injury.

But the British record-holder at 800m sees the Birmingham event on Saturday, May 21 as the perfect opportunity to get her season back on track.

Keely Hodgkinson

“Last year was incredible from start to finish which I think made the decision to come out of the World Indoors even harder," said Hodgkinson, who is also targeting the World and European Championships and Commonwealth Games this year.

“I obviously went to Belgrade to win gold and I didn’t even make the start line, so I was gutted.

"I’ve never had to pull out of a race before, but it’s about looking at the bigger picture and making sure the problem is fixed and doesn’t reoccur.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn as a professional athlete and that experience, which was pretty upsetting at the time, taught me a lot.

"I’m grateful to have such a brilliant team around me to support me and I’m already making good progress.

"I got back to running within about 10 days, which was what we had hoped for, and I’m now totally focused on my return to full fitness and to winning medals at the big championships this summer.