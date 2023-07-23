Keely Hodgkinson 'gutted' after suffering London Diamond League heartache

The 21-year-old from Atherton - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter, and his wife Jenny Meadows - was one of the headline acts on the weekend.

But she was unable to make the start line due to illness.

Keely Hodgkinson was forced to pull out of the Diamond League event in London through illness

"Keely Hodgkinson has withdrawn from the 800m and the London Diamond League due to a sore throat," tweeted respected athletics publication 'Athletics Weekly'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Hodgkinson immediately took to social media to offer more of an explanation.

"A bit more than a sore throat," she tweeted. "Thank you Athletics Weekly for making that sound so unserious lol. But I'm so gutted to miss the home crowd in a historic stadium.

"As always the British crowd looked like it brought the vibes, see you in Budapest, healthy."