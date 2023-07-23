News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Keely Hodgkinson 'gutted' after suffering London Diamond League heartache

Keely Hodgkinson admitted to being 'gutted' at being forced to pull out of the Diamond League meeting in London.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read

The 21-year-old from Atherton - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter, and his wife Jenny Meadows - was one of the headline acts on the weekend.

Read More
Stunning return victory for Wigan's own UFC heavyweight hero

But she was unable to make the start line due to illness.

Keely Hodgkinson was forced to pull out of the Diamond League event in London through illnessKeely Hodgkinson was forced to pull out of the Diamond League event in London through illness
Keely Hodgkinson was forced to pull out of the Diamond League event in London through illness
Most Popular

"Keely Hodgkinson has withdrawn from the 800m and the London Diamond League due to a sore throat," tweeted respected athletics publication 'Athletics Weekly'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Hodgkinson immediately took to social media to offer more of an explanation.

"A bit more than a sore throat," she tweeted. "Thank you Athletics Weekly for making that sound so unserious lol. But I'm so gutted to miss the home crowd in a historic stadium.

"As always the British crowd looked like it brought the vibes, see you in Budapest, healthy."

Fellow Briton Jemma Reekie won the women’s 800m event in a time of 1:57:30.

Related topics:Trevor PainterLondonWigan