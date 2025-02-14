Keely Hodgkinson 'gutted' as injury forces her out of 800m record bid

Keely Hodgkinson has seen her bid to enter the record books put on hold after the Olympic 800m champion was forced to withdraw from her own event, the Keely Klassic, in Birmingham this weekend due to a hamstring injury.

The 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner felt some soreness on Wednesday following her final training session before the event and a scan has revealed an issue that means she will not be able to take part. Hodgkinson was due to race at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on Saturday and was aiming to break Jolanda Ceplak's women's indoor 800m world record which has stood for 23 years. It remains to be seen when Hodgkinson will be able to compete again but the 22-year-old from Atherton – who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows - is hoping to be fit in time for the World Indoor Championships in March. Hodgkinson claimed Olympic gold in Paris last summer and was then crowned Sports Personality of the Year in December but has now been forced to sit out her first competitive appearance since the Games. The 22-year-old will still be at the event to support the other competitors but admitted she was ‘gutted’ when she found out the news. She said: "I won't lie, when I got the news, I shed a tear. I've worked so hard for this moment and was in the best shape of my life. I'm absolutely gutted that I won't be able to race for the fans, especially after so many have bought tickets to see me try and break the world record. "But this event was never just about me-it was always about showcasing British talent, creating something new for the sport, and bringing more energy and entertainment to athletics. That's something I'm committed to for the long term. "I'll be in Birmingham on Saturday doing everything I can to make sure it's an amazing night for the athletes and the fans. I want to help create a real festival atmosphere, engage with as many young people as possible, and hopefully inspire the next generation to fall in love with track and field. "I can't wait to see some incredible performances, and I'll be cheering on every athlete who steps on the track."