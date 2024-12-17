Keely Hodgkinson celebrates a unique hat-trick at the Sports Personality of the Year awards with her coaches Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows

Wigan virtually swept the board at the Sports Personality of the Year awards on a famous night in Salford.

Just moments after Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows had shared the ‘Coaches of the Year’ gong, Keely Hodgkinson – their star protege – lifted the main award.

And during her acceptance speech, Atherton’s Keely acknowledged she wouldn’t be where she is today without the efforts of Jenny and Trevor, who hail from Abram.

The 22-year-old ended her wait for a global title at Paris 2024 after winning successive world silvers since finishing runner-up on her Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago.

Hodgkinson also retained her European 800m title in Rome and became the sixth-fastest woman of all-time when she improved her British record to one minute 54.61 seconds at the London Diamond League.

"I am in a bit of shock," Hodgkinson told BBC One. "I am more excited for my coaches to be honest, as I wouldn't be here without their guidance since I was 17.

"This year has been incredible and I achieved everything that I set out to do on the outdoor track, which is rare so I’m so grateful to be in this position. Thank you to everyone who voted, I hope you loved watching Paris just as much as I loved competing in it."

Hodgkinson's success makes it an unprecedented four years in a row that the award has been won by a woman, following Mary Earps in 2023, Beth Mead in 2022 and Emma Raducanu in 2021.

On stage shortly beforehand, Painter – with his wife beside him – said: “First of all, it’s an honour for me to get the microphone, because Jenny normally does all the talking!

"It’s hard enough standing out in Wigan as a coach, because you’ve got Matty Peet, who’s worked wonders with the Warriors this year...you’ve got Shaun Edwards and Andy Farrell working their magic in rugby union, an many other great coaches as well. It’s just great to try your best and do the best you can.”

Earlier in the night, Wigan Warriors were crowned Team of the Year.

The Young Sports Personality of the Year was won by Warrington’s darting sensation Luke Littler, who also placed second for the main award, just ahead of England cricketer Joe Root.