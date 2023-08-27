News you can trust since 1853
Keely Hodgkinson scoops another silver medal at world championships

Wigan borough athlete Keely Hodgkinson picked up her second silver world championship medal in just 13 months in the 800m final in Budapest.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Aug 2023, 20:07 BST- 1 min read

She sprinted to the finish line on Sunday evening but was unable to catch up to Kenyan Mary Moraa, who jumped with joy as she took gold.

Keely, who hails from Atherton and is a member of Leigh Harriers, finished the race in 1:56:34, with Moraa winning in a personal best time of 1:56:03.

American Athing Mu – who beat Keely to gold in last year’s world championship and led much of the race in Budapest – picked up bronze in 1:56:61.

After receiving the silver medal, Keely was draped in a Union Jack flag bearing the words “Leigh Harriers” as she celebrated.

The 21-year-old - who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his Olympian wife Jenny Meadows – was competing on the final night of the world championships.

