She sprinted to the finish line on Sunday evening but was unable to catch up to Kenyan Mary Moraa, who jumped with joy as she took gold.

Keely, who hails from Atherton and is a member of Leigh Harriers, finished the race in 1:56:34, with Moraa winning in a personal best time of 1:56:03.

American Athing Mu – who beat Keely to gold in last year’s world championship and led much of the race in Budapest – picked up bronze in 1:56:61.

After receiving the silver medal, Keely was draped in a Union Jack flag bearing the words “Leigh Harriers” as she celebrated.