Keely Hodgkinson secures her place in 800m semi-final at World Championships
The 21-year-old ran 1:59.53 to win the opening heat in Budapest on Wednesday morning.
Keely, who hails from Atherton and is a member of Leigh Harriers, is aiming to improve on last year’s world silver medal.
She will return to the track on Friday evening for the semi-final, where she will be the highest-ranked athlete in her race and has a PB two seconds faster than her nearest rival.
The two other semi-finals will include teammate Jemma Reekie, who similarly looked at ease in finishing runner-up in her heat, USA’s Athing Mu, who beat Keely to Olympic and world gold, and Kenyan Mary Moraa, who pipped her in front of a home crowd at the Commonwealth Games.
The 800m final is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening.