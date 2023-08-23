News you can trust since 1853
Keely Hodgkinson secures her place in 800m semi-final at World Championships

Wigan borough’s athletics star Keely Hodgkinson is a step closer to a gold medal after easing into the 800m semi-finals at the World Championships.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read

The 21-year-old ran 1:59.53 to win the opening heat in Budapest on Wednesday morning.

Keely, who hails from Atherton and is a member of Leigh Harriers, is aiming to improve on last year’s world silver medal.

She will return to the track on Friday evening for the semi-final, where she will be the highest-ranked athlete in her race and has a PB two seconds faster than her nearest rival.

The two other semi-finals will include teammate Jemma Reekie, who similarly looked at ease in finishing runner-up in her heat, USA’s Athing Mu, who beat Keely to Olympic and world gold, and Kenyan Mary Moraa, who pipped her in front of a home crowd at the Commonwealth Games.

The 800m final is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening.

