Keely Hodgkinson has targeted breaking one of the oldest track world records after winning 800 metre gold at the Paris Olympics.

Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova's record 800m time of one minute and 53.28 seconds has stood for more than 40 years and after her triumph this month at the Stade de France, Hodgkinson says she has it in her sights.

Hodgkinson told the PA news agency: "It's definitely something I've thought about since I raced in London. I think that record has stood for so long (1983).

Vernon Kay, Keely Hodgkinson and Emma Willis attend The National Lottery's Team GB Homecoming at AO Arena

"It's been a long time since anyone has hit (one minute and) 53 seconds, so I'd love to do that. I think I can. I now believe I can do that."

The 22-year-old's winning time in Paris was a relatively modest 1:56.72, but her confidence has soared since clocking 1:54.61 in London in July.

The only other female to run 800m in under 1:54.00 is Russian Nadezhda Olizarenko in 1980.

"I think now with the science we have in the sport and the technology that's up and coming, we should welcome it and that's what's helping us get near these world records," Hodgkinson said.

The Leigh athlete will not be taking a break from the sport until after the Diamond League final in Brussels on September 13-14, when she will be bidding for her third title.

Hodgkinson, speaking at The National Lottery's Team GB Homecoming event at Manchester's AO Arena, said a much-needed holiday would follow before her focus will switch towards the build-up to next year's World Championships.

"The worlds, late September into the middle of October in Tokyo, it's the (gold) medal I don't have," she added.

"I have European gold, I've got Olympic gold, but I don't have a world gold so it would be really great to try and do that next year."