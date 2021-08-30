Keely Hodgkinson smashes another record - in a different event!
Leigh's Keely Hodgkinson was in record-breaking form again at the weekend in a meeting at Nottingham.
The 19-year-old, who won 800m silver at the Olympic Games last month, was running in the 400m as a guest.
And she continued her imperious summer by obliterating her personal best.
Her time of 52.61 was more than a second quicker than her previous best of 53.73.
Not only was it the fastest GB junior time in 2021, it was the 10th best ever.
Indeed, only one European Under-20 athlete has run faster all season.
Hodgkinson – coached by Wigan’s Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows – last week moved up to second in the world rankings for 800m, her highest ever placing.
