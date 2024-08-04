Keely Hodgkinson strolls into Olympic final with another superlative run in Paris

By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Aug 2024, 20:50 BST
Keely Hodgkinson is into the Olympic 800m final
Keely Hodgkinson eased into the Olympian final of the 800m by winning her semi-final at a canter

The 22-year-old from Atherton - who is trained by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows - again led from start to finish.

She will be the red-hot favourite for gold in Monday night's final.

"You can't take any chances and it gave me good practice for tomorrow as well," she told the BBC after the race. "But I just wanted to be safe in qualifying. Job done. We're in the final now, mission is on.

"I've said it all year, I really want to upgrade my silver. I think I am in the best shape physically, mentally and emotionally to do that that I have been ever.

"I just hope that I can really put that together tomorrow and let's see what we can do."

