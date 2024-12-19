Keely Hodgkinson already has a race named after her!

Freshly-anointed Sports Personality of the Year Keely Hodgkinson has revealed she will attempt to break the world 800 metres short-track record at a new 'Keely Klassic' event on February 15.

The current mark of 1:55.82 was set by Jolanda Ceplak of Slovenia on March 3, 2002 - the day Hodgkinson was born.

Aherton’s reigning 800 metres Olympic champion announced the launch of the meet, taking place at Birmingham's Utilita Arena, the day after she collected the SPOTY trophy at a glitzy ceremony which also saw her coaches, Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows, named coaches of the year.

"I'm beyond excited to announce the Keely Klassic, my first track race since becoming Olympic champion," said Hodgkinson. "This event is all about bringing energy, passion, and top-tier athletics to the fans. It will be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved, with some of the UK's best athletes competing, and a special focus on the 800m.

"I'm also thrilled to attempt to break the world record - this is an opportunity for me to take my career to the next level while giving back to the sport that has given me so much."

Hodgkinson's personal best at the distance is 1:57.18, also a national record, set last February at the Birmingham World Indoor Tour final.

The 22-year-old's season ended prematurely after Paris when she sustained a "small injury".

The Keely Klassic is officially registered as a World Athletics Indoor Tour bronze-level meeting, and will be held the week before the British Indoor Championships at the same venue.

A listing for the event on the Utilita Arena website promises the day will deliver "marquee British track and field stars joining Keely to compete in various track and field disciplines" and provide "a unique, immersive experience for fans".

Hodgkinson is not the only athlete - nor SPOTY winner - to host an event on next year's tour.

World record-breaking Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis , who took home the World Sport Star of the Year award on Tuesday night, will bring his 'Mondo Classic' pole vault gala back to Uppsala's IFU Arena for a fourth time in March.