Keely Hodgkinson's training group inundated by 'high-profile' requests to join
The Wigan duo have been contacted by more than 50 athletes, including some ‘high-profile’ names, following their recent spate of success.
In addition to the heroics of Hodgkinson - who hails from Atherton - M11 has also spawned British Paris Olympic bronze medallists Georgia Bell and Lewis Davey.
Maintaining the right balance of personalities in the group remains essential, so any prospects are run by the current crop.
"It's a perfect time in Keely's life and a perfect time in our lives and careers," said Meadows. "When Trevor was a younger coach, he wouldn't have had that experience to have an athlete (like) Keely.
"We don't actually feel nervous when we watch Keely run. It's that level of composure which is innate. She just sees things as exciting. She doesn't see them as precious, she sees them as a challenge.
"I think a lot of athletes have the potential, but there is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete who just comes ready to embrace it.
"She had to grow up very quickly, manage life outside of athletics. And then she comes to athletics and just thinks 'this is my stage'."
The group has recently returned from a training camp in South Africa, with Meadows opening up on the mixed feelings of being away from her four-year-old daughter Arabella for seven out of the last nine weeks.
