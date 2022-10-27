Daisy Dixon, who is a former Standish High School student, has been chosen for the Yorkshire club’s U19 NPL squad.

The team trains twice a week in Leeds and travels across the country to face different sides.

Daisy is also Vice Captain of the Winstanly’s netball team, who have won three games out of three so far.

Daisy Dixon

This is all alongside studying for her A-levels in Maths, Chemistry and PE.

Sarah Gough, netball coach at Winstanley College, said:‘ “To be selected for Leeds Rhinos is a huge achievement and testament to Daisy's talent, and work ethic.