Leeds Rhinos: Wigan college student selected by Netball Super League side
A student from Winstanley College has been selected by Netball Super League club Leeds Rhinos.
By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Daisy Dixon, who is a former Standish High School student, has been chosen for the Yorkshire club’s U19 NPL squad.
The team trains twice a week in Leeds and travels across the country to face different sides.
Daisy is also Vice Captain of the Winstanly’s netball team, who have won three games out of three so far.
This is all alongside studying for her A-levels in Maths, Chemistry and PE.