Local wrestling club legend Roy Wood was among those recognised by The King in the New Year honours list.

Still coaching at 80-years-old at Aspull Olympic Wrestling Club, he was given the British Empire Medal for services to wrestling and young people.

Roy reopened Riley’s Club – where he had trained and later to be known as Aspull Olympic Wrestling Club - on a voluntary basis and welcomed people to train for free.

He was also instrumental in founding and reviving ‘The Snake Pit’, a wrestling club dedicated to developing and preserving the style of Catch Wrestling, a sport that originated in Wigan and Lancashire.

Local wrestling coach Roy Wood is among the Wiganers celebrated by the King in the New Year honours list

Additionally, Roy introduced the benefits of wrestling into rugby league, previously working with both Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

“He has spent his whole life coaching,” said his daughter, Andrea Wood. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve never known him not to do it.

“He doesn’t do it for this reason [recognition], he has always done it because he loves it, but it’s nice that he’s got that recognition and he’s over the moon with it.

“He still comes in and keeps us all in check and makes sure we’re doing it right.

Roy Wood has been coaching for close to 50 years

“We wouldn’t have it any other way. We want to carry on that legacy right.

“The parents and the kids absolutely adore him, they love him.

“They love it when he comes in and he keeps that discipline and everyone respects him as a person and his knowledge.”

The wrestling club celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2023, with Roy now having coached for close to 50 years.

At 80-years-old, Roy Wood still coaches on a weekly basis

Roy found out that he was included in the 2024 New Year Honours List and then spent the day sharing the special moment with his friends and family.

“He was gobsmacked,” Andrea continued.

“He never in a million years thought he’d get something like that.

“He has won other titles and awards, but my dad is very respectful of royalty. He said to me ‘I would have never had it on my bucket list because I never thought I’d ever get it, but now I have, I can say it was the final thing on my list!’