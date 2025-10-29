Luke Littler misses Players Championship in Wigan due to traffic congestion after serious incident
The 18-year-old was due to play in the penultimate Players Championship event of 2025 at Wigan’s Robin Park Leisure Centre.
But he had to withdraw after missing the strict 11am registration deadline for players, with it later emerging that someone had sadly died in an incident on the M6.
The Warringtonian posted on Instagram, sending his condolences: “Missed registration today for the pro tour, but someone sadly lost their life. Thinking of everyone."
The reigning world champion has already qualified for next month's finals in Minehead after winning Players Championship 32 earlier this month.
It was a disappointing afternoon for world number one Luke Humphries as he was edged out 6-5 in the first round by outsider Adam Warner.
Littler's place in the draw was taken by Charlie Manby, who went on to beat former champion Rob Cross in another last-leg decider.
Elsewhere, both Nathan Aspinall and Damon Heta hit a nine-dart finish in their respective first-round wins over Ian White and George Killington.
Chris Dobey went on to win the event, beating William O'Connor 8-6 in the final to clinch his third Players Championship title of the year and also confirm a place in next month's Grand Slam of Darts.