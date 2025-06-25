Martial arts clubs unite to celebrate Samurai legacy with traditional weapons course

Ju-Jitsu clubs from Lowton, Leigh and Atherton come together for a special training day honouring the traditional weapons and history of the martial art.

Three local Ju-Jitsu clubs came together at the weekend in a rare show of martial arts unity to celebrate their shared heritage with a traditional Japanese weapons course, held at Lowton Community Hub’s state-of-the-art martial arts facility.

Hosted by Kokoro Ju-Jitsu, the event welcomed students and instructors from Leigh Ju-Jitsu and Makoto Ju-Jitsu for an immersive day of weapons training rooted in the history of the samurai. Both adult and junior students had the opportunity to learn and practice with traditional tools such as the Bō, Tonfa, and Bokken — a wooden training sword used to replicate the movements of the Katana.

The course was led by high-ranking black belt instructors from across the clubs, who shared their knowledge of classical techniques and kata (forms), helping participants deepen their understanding of how Ju-Jitsu evolved from the close-combat techniques of Japan’s samurai warriors.

“Courses like this are vital for keeping the cultural heart of Ju-Jitsu alive,” said Ian Charlson (5th Dan), Chief Instructor at Kokoro Ju-Jitsu (5th Dan). “They not only allow students to explore the rich history of the martial art but also give them a deeper respect for the origins of the techniques they practice in modern self-defence classes.”

Ju-Jitsu, originally developed for unarmed combat by samurai, includes a wide range of techniques such as throws, locks, grappling, and control methods. While many modern clubs focus primarily on self-defence, weapons training remains a key part of traditional martial arts instruction, helping students build focus, discipline, and historical awareness.

“We’re all facing a changing martial arts landscape, with the rise in popularity of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA, traditional clubs like ours are sometimes overlooked,” added Steven Boughton (4th Dan), Instructor at Kokoro Ju-Jitsu. “Events like this give us the opportunity to come together and celebrate our martial art’s unique legacy — and the community behind it.”

The event was also a chance to showcase Lowton Community Hub’s impressive martial arts hall, which continues to be a centre of excellence for martial arts and community events.

Sensei Gareth Waite of Atherton based Makoto Ju-Jitsu helps students with Tonfa

“We are always looking for ways to give back to our students and the wider community,” said Sensei Chris Charlson (2nd Dan), Instructor at Kokoro Ju-Jitsu. “This course has been a huge success — it’s just the beginning of more collaborative events to preserve and promote traditional Ju-Jitsu across the region.”

This is only one of the courses organised by Kokoro Ju-Jitsu. Alongside their regular kids and adult classes, the club also runs women-only and community self-defence sessions throughout the year.

“It’s fantastic to see the martial arts community come together in a positive and respectful way, and we’re proud that Lowton Community Hub could play a part in supporting that,” said Luke Brown, representative of Lowton Community Hub.

“Our facilities were built to bring people together, and events like this show just how powerful shared passions can be in strengthening community ties and preserving cultural heritage.”