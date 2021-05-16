Mike Grundy feels "gutted" after split-decision defeat in UFC

Mike Grundy (left) fighting

Making his USA debut at UFC 262, the 34-year-old was beaten by Lando Vannata in a featherweight contest.

It follows on from Grundy's defeat in his last UFC fight last summer, to Movsar Evloev, having won his debut in the promotion the previous year.

He wrote on social media: "I want to thank everyone for their support it has been phenomenal.

"A tough pill to swallow, I’m gutted and there’s no one more harder on me than me I’m just ready to get home to my family."

Fighting in front of around 17,000 fans in Houston, Grundy walked out to Oasis' Wonderwall and got the razzmatazz introduction from announcer Bruce Buffer while Joe Rogan was on the commentary team for the contest, screened on BT Sport in the UK.

Vannata - making his debut at this weight - frequently slipped out of Grundy's attempts to take him to the ground.

And while the Wiganer threw some heavy shots, he didn't match the volume of strikes of his American opponent.

Mike Grundy in action today

After three rounds the fight went to the judges' scorecards. One judge scored it 30-27 in Grundy's favour - meaning the official thought he won all three rounds - but the remaining two judges went for Vannata, 29-28 and 30-27.

Vannata later hit out at the "painful" judging. "I have to go back and watch the fight maybe in some way the guy could have easily seen it as a 30-27 (to Grundy) but I don't think so, I don't think anyone else thought so, so fix the judges," he said in his post-fight press conference.

Dad-of-three Grundy, a former wrestler, said in the build-up he hopes to fight at least twice more this year after having two planned UFC fights in the last 14 months scrapped due to Covid-related issues.