Muhammad Mokaev regularly shows off his Wigan heritage ahead of UFC combat

The 23-year-old former Deanery High School and St John Rigby student will be defending his perfect record against veteran Alex Perez this weekend at UFC Fight Night 238.

It's the first time Mokaev - who hails from Dagestan, but moved to Wigan as a 12-year-old refugee - will get to fight Stateside.

But on the back of a perfect 23-0 amateur record, and 11-0 as a pro (5-0 in UFC), Mokaev has already flown up the rankings to No.8.

And he's hoping his debut on US soil will allow him to take another huge step towards the very top of the tree.

"Since I came to the UFC, I have been calling people out," he said. "People thought I was delusional, crazy, because I wanted to fight everyone.

"But now my results are on the table, and people are starting to believe my hype.

"I never want to look ahead beyond fights, because I think that is disrespectful to my next opponent. But I just want to become UFC champion and, in the space of two years, this is already my sixth fight.

"From a refugee centre to Las Vegas, I have already done a lot with my life. This is my first time fighting in America, I finally got my visa, and people know who I am.

"My goal is to become world champion very soon."

Mokaev is looking to build on his biggest win to date, when he saw off challenger Tim Elliott last October, with a display that earned him the 'Performance of the Night' award at UFC 294.

"Perez is not a bad opponent, but I fought and beat Tim Elliott, who is the toughest challenger in the division," added Mokaev.

"There is nothing Alex Perez will bring that I haven't seen."

He’s has come a long way in a short space of time, since first coming to the attention of UFC boss Dane White six years ago.

"I showed my intention when I messaged Dana White in 2018 and told him within four years I would be in the UFC," said Mokaev.

"By 2022 I was here, and by 2024 I am one step away from a title.

"I have done this by believing in myself, but also by putting in the work.

"I travel all around the world to train and to fight, I haven't seen my family for three months.

"In every camp, I find new blood, new guys to challenge me, to push me on."

Mokaev is not the only Wigan representative on the UFC stage, with Tom Aspinall having won the interim world heavyweight title at the end of last year in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.