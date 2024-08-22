Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson to miss rest of 2024 through injury

Keely Hodgkinson, pictured with Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, shows off her Olympic gold medal

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson's season has been ended by injury.

The 22-year-old from Atherton – who is coached by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows, and trains at Robin Park – had been due to compete in September's Diamond League meetings.

"No more races for me!! Unfortunately I picked up a small injury, but we achieved everything I had hoped to do this year, thank you for all the love and support!! See you on the track next year," she posted on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodgkinson, whose victory in Paris was the most watched event of the Games on terrestrial television, and who won all nine of her 800m races this year, returned from France and immediately set her sights on breaking the world record of one minute and 53.28 seconds which has stood since 1983.

However, that will have to wait until next year, when she will also be looking at improving on her previous two silver medals at the World Championships when Tokyo hosts the event in September.

Meanwhile, Hodgkinson’s Believe Star is to get a makeover to reflect her Olympic triumph.

The Believe Stars for Keely and fellow Fred Longworth High School ex-pupil Ella Toone were announced by Wigan Council as part of International Women’s Day celebrations in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will now have its wording updated to reflect Keely becoming an Olympic champion in Paris and will be given a golden trim to highlight her gold medal.

Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux MBE, said: “It’s clear that the entire borough was cheering Keely on, and her performance was amazing on the biggest stage. We were delighted to host Keely, her family and friends at Leigh Town Hall last year and we believe it is fitting to update her star given this recent triumph. She is an inspirational athlete and a fantastic ambassador for the borough.”

The new star is expected to be in place in the coming weeks.

A Believe Star is the highest accolade awarded to borough residents using their platform for good. Only two are issued each year (one in Wigan and one in Leigh) and nominations can be made online.