Olympic final beckons for Wigan's Harry Coppell

Harry Coppell

The 25-year-old cleared 5.65m on his Olympic debut to negotiate a tough heat including world record holder Armand Duplantis in the very early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite not managing to clear 5.75m, Coppell progressed in joint 12th place.

“I thought I was done," he said. "But then it was obviously a roller coaster emotionally. It was a close call in the end.

“I’ve just got to get ready now and change tactics a little bit so we are ready for those bigger bars, but I can’t complain.

“My preparation hasn’t been the best so to come here, have a great training camp and have a competition with no failures, it’s really paid off.

“I’m just so happy I put together a good series of jumps so now I have to get ready to make those bigger bars for the final.”