Olympic Profile: Wigan athlete Harry Coppull
Wigan pole vaulter Harry Coppull will represent Team GB on Saturday, July 24 from 9.40am.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 4:10 pm
Profile
Name: Harry Coppull
Born: July 11, 1996 Wigan
Sport: Pole vault
Gender: Male
Harry Coppull became British champion at the British Athletics Championships and he defended his title at the 2020 British Athletics Championships with a British record jump of 5.85m.
Coppull lost part of his tooth last week during practice when he clipped the bar on the way over and the pole hit him in the face while he lay on the floor.
His partner Emily Borthwick is also part of the Team GB squad.