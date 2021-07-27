Olympic Profile: Wigan athlete Harry Coppull

Wigan pole vaulter Harry Coppull will represent Team GB on Saturday, July 24 from 9.40am.

By Stuart Bannerman
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 4:10 pm
Harry Coppull (Getty Images)

Profile

Name: Harry Coppull

Born: July 11, 1996 Wigan

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sport: Pole vault

Gender: Male

Harry Coppull became British champion at the British Athletics Championships and he defended his title at the 2020 British Athletics Championships with a British record jump of 5.85m.

Coppull lost part of his tooth last week during practice when he clipped the bar on the way over and the pole hit him in the face while he lay on the floor.

His partner Emily Borthwick is also part of the Team GB squad.

Wigan