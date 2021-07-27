Olympic Profile: Wigan's Emily Borthwick set to compete in the high jump

Wigan high jump hopeful: Emily Borthwick will compete for Team GB in the high jump on Thursday, August 5

By Stuart Bannerman
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:52 pm
Emily Borthwick

Profile:

Name: Emily Borthwick

Sport: High jump

Born: September 2, 1997 Wigan

Gender: Female

Wigan Harrier Emily Borthwick faced an anxious few days to find out if she had made the GB squad for the Olympics after her personal best of 1.93m fell just short of the automatic qualifying standard of 1.96m.

However, given she had cleared 1.93m this year, in a season which saw her represent Great Britain and reach the European Indoor Championships final – and she has earned a late call-up.

Emily BorthwickWigan