Olympic Profile: Wigan's Emily Borthwick set to compete in the high jump
Wigan high jump hopeful: Emily Borthwick will compete for Team GB in the high jump on Thursday, August 5
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:52 pm
Profile:
Name: Emily Borthwick
Sport: High jump
Born: September 2, 1997 Wigan
Gender: Female
Wigan Harrier Emily Borthwick faced an anxious few days to find out if she had made the GB squad for the Olympics after her personal best of 1.93m fell just short of the automatic qualifying standard of 1.96m.
However, given she had cleared 1.93m this year, in a season which saw her represent Great Britain and reach the European Indoor Championships final – and she has earned a late call-up.