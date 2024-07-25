On your bike: family fun as Cycle Three Sisters returns to Wigan

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Bikes and trikes took the place of racing cars as the popular Cycle Three Sisters event returned.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities were invited to ride around the Three Sisters race track in Ashton.

They could either use their own bikes or borrow bikes and equipment at the free event organised by Wigan Council, the second event of its kind this year.

There was a smaller circuit for younger children on balance bikes, trikes and small bikes, as well as bike safety checks and stalls.

Cycling event at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

1. Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters

Cycling event at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters event

2. Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters

Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters eventPhoto: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Cycling event at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

3. Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters

Cycling event at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters event.

4. Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters

Family fun at the Cycle Three Sisters event.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CyclistsWigan CouncilAshton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.