Wigan-born Owen Farrell will return to his former club Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 Premiership Rugby season on a two-year contract following a year in Paris.

The 33-year-old fly-half will head back to Saracens ahead of the new Premiership Rugby campaign following a season with French side Racing 92, with the two clubs having reached an agreement regarding the transfer switch.

Farrell, the son of Wigan Warriors icon and current British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell, previously had a 16-year spell of success at Sarries, making his professional debut just 11 days after turning 17, setting the record at the time as the youngest player in English professional rugby union.

His first stint at Saracens saw him win six Premiership titles and three European titles, as well as the personal accolade for Saracens’ all-time top European points-scorer, and winner of the European Player of the Year.

A former Sarries captain, Farrell has made 256 for the club to date, as well as 112 caps for England and six for the British & Irish Lions.

And having spent a year across the Channel in France, the legendary fly-half will return to the StoneX Stadium on a two-year deal.

“Owen has Saracens in his DNA,” said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall. “His competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home.

“He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group and this club are headed.”

Farrell was born and raised in his hometown of Wigan and played junior rugby league for Wigan St Patricks before progressing through the Sarries system, going on to become one of the greatest fly-halves over the last two decades in rugby union.

The former St John Fisher pupil is excited to return to his adopted home in North London ahead of next season.

“Saracens is my home, and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously,” said Farrell, who is the cousin of current Warriors captain Liam Farrell and nephew of Warriors great Sean O’Loughlin.

“Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can’t wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season.”