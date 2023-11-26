The ‘world’s first’ movie premiere at a racecourse took place at Haydock Park on Saturday with Betfair’s short film Serial Winners: Rachael Blackmore launched in aid of a huge new one-of-a-kind charity fund which will see up to £250,000 donated to horse racing causes.

Rachel Blackmore at Haydock Park

Punters at the track were given the ‘yellow’ carpet treatment as they queued to watch the new short film about the trials and tribulations of one of racing’s genuine game changers.

The stars of the racing world were out in force at the state-of-the-art stable cinema, haybale seating included, which was a fitting venue for the unique screening.

Critics are calling the short into the life and career of winning jockey Rachael Blackmore, a “stunning, insightful documentary,” and it is now available to watch online in full.

Blackmore captured the hearts of the nation winning the 2021 Grand National, an achievement that saw her being crowned the BBC Sports Personality’s World Sport Star of the Year, before going on to make even more history winning the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

With more than 500 professional winners so far in her career, she is a true serial winner and game changer in the world of horse racing.

The glitz and glamour at Haydock on Saturday provided the perfect backdrop to launch Rachael Blackmore’s Serial Winners Fund, with Betfair donating an initial £100,000, and a further £5,000 every time the superstar jockey wins a race this year.

Over the last five years Rachael Blackmore has ridden an average of 30 winners during this period; it’s anticipated the pot could increase up to £250,000 come Grand National Day.

Haydock Park race-goers queue to watch the Rachel documentary

Betfair Ambassador, Rachael Blackmore said: “This is a very generous initiative from Betfair and one that I am excited to be a part of over the coming season.

“The work of IIJF and IJF is vital in providing support services for jockeys past and present. It’s great to have Betfair supporting not only me, but two organisations that are so important to us as jockeys.”

Betfair Chief Commercial Officer, Charlotte Booth added: “We have a long and proud heritage of supporting Horse Racing and the wonderful charities which protect and care for its participants.

“Jockeys are central to this great sport and having worked with Rachael Blackmore we see first hand the challenges faced on a daily basis.”

“I have nothing but respect for these women and men and I, along with every one of my colleagues will be roaring home every runner Rachael has between now and Grand National day.”

Injured Jockeys Fund Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Hancock commented: “We are very grateful to Betfair who have been great supporters of the Injured Jockeys Fund for many years.

“Rachael of course is an inspiration to all aspiring jockeys, and we will be hoping she kicks home plenty of winners over the coming months.”

