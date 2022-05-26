Racing hero will be rooting for Wigan Warriors

The Flat racing season is just starting to get into full swing for the 24-year-old, and work commitments mean he will be in Wiltshire rather than Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the big day – where he is due to have five rides on the card.

However, the Swinley native has no intention of missing a second of the action and revealed he’ll be at the racecourse a good two and a half hours before the first race so he doesn’t miss a kick of the big game.

He said: “I’m very disappointed not to be there, it’s going to be a really good game.

"Huddersfield have put in some brilliant performances and they beat us in the league.

"Obviously it wasn’t our full squad but it’s a stepping stone for them and it’s an exciting game.

“I’ll be getting to Salisbury early and I’ll have my iPad so I can watch the game while I get ready for the races...but it does mean I’ll be setting off rather early!

“A few of my mates are playing in it so hopefully they can do themselves justice.

"It’s their first ever Challenge Cup final so with a bit of luck they can bring it home.

“The lads like Morgan Smithies, Sam Halsall, Umyla Hanley and a few others have represented themselves well and come into the first team and they’ve proven their good enough, so it’s exciting for the future.

"They’re a really good bunch of lads, they’ll do themselves justice and they’re doing their families proud.

"It’s good for Wigan to have a core of local talent coming through.”

Fallon was in a similar predicament for the semi-final against St Helens earlier this month, though he’s taking plenty of confidence from that performance when it comes to making a prediction.

He said: “I was racing on the day of the semi-final, so I watched the first half and I was absolutely delighted.

"I then had to ride so I missed their comeback and luckily we scored as I put it on.

"Saints are scary - you know what they are like - so it was a serious game of rugby and a real game of two halves.

“I think Wigan will dominate the game. I can see Huddersfield coming out in the first 10 or 15 minutes but I think we’re just too strong in the pack.