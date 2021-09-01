Royal Ascot winner Accidental Agent stars at Haydock on Thursday

Haydock Park stages the first of three consecutive days of racing action on Thursday

The meeting gets underway at 2.10pm and culminates at 5.25pm. The ground at the track is currently Good, Good to Firm in places and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. For more tips see OLBG2.10pm Racing TV Maiden Stakes (1m 4f)

This is a fascinating contest with all four runners holding claims. Mellow Magic has filled the placings in her first four starts, including when third at Haydock last time out and is respected along with Artemisia Lomi who was second on the All-Weather at Kempton recently, whilst Tall Order has filled second in two starts this year. However, preference is for the debutant King Capella. The son of Kingman is out of three-time Group Two winner Crystal Capella who was also a half-sister to the mighty Crystal Ocean. He has an outstanding pedigree and is fancied to get off the mark at the first time of asking.

Selection: King Capella

2.45pm Novice Stakes (6f)

Another fascinating event. Yaahobby should step forward from a fourth at Newmarket last time out, whilst Watchya is another potential improver having finished fourth on his first two starts. However, preference is for Laheg. A £105,000 purchase, he shaped with plenty of promise when a good second at debut at Newmarket and with normal improvement expected, he should go close here.

Selection: Laheg

3.15pm Novice Stakes (7f)

Dark Moon Rising bids to defy a penalty having scored at Beverley last time out and the 80,000 guineas purchase is respected along with newcomers Qitaal and Thundering. Qitaal is related to smart type Bangkok, whilst Thundering cost 180,000 guineas and is a fascinating runner. However, preference is for New Kingdom. The son of Dubawi cost 800,000 guineas as a yearling and is related to Group One winner Integral. He showed signs of ability at Newbury and should step forward on that effort.

Selection: New Kingdom

3.45pm Conditions Stakes (6f)

Just the three runners, but a fascinating event. Azano was second at Thirsk last time out when failing to justify favouritism and is yet to win in seven starts for David O’Meara. Accidental Agent is a former Queen Anne Stakes winner and recorded his first success since landing the Group One event at Newmarket in July. However, he disappointed when seventh at Salisbury last time out. With that in mind, Al Suhail is fancied to come out on top. Third at Ascot in Group Two earlier this term, he was sixth when favourite for the Hungerford Stakes, but is capable of making his presence felt here.

Selection: Al Suhail

4.20pm Fillies’ Handicap (4.20pm)

Five go to post for theis£21,500 event. Bollin Joan looks up against it with joint top-weights True Scarlet and Deep Snow both interesting runners. True Scarlet scored at Nottingham last time out and is respected, whilst Deep Snow has struggled since making a winning reappearance at Salisbury. Evident Beauty was second at Haydock last time out in a novice event and this demands more, with Alpha Cru therefore making appeal. A dual winner since making the switch to David O’Meara, she impressed at Pontefract last time out and can remain unbeaten for her new trainer here.

Selection: Alpha Cru

4.55pm Handicap (1m 4f)

A £25,000 prize fund which sees Without A Fight a strong fancy. Fourth to Hukum in a Group Three event last time out, this represents a drop in grade and he can come out top, seeing off Sextant and Al Zaraqaan.

Selection: Without A Fight

5.25pm Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap (1m 4f)

Thorntoun Care is a course and distance winner and has to be respected. However, Blistering Barney proved slightly disappointing when a well-beaten seventh in a better race than this at Musselburgh last time out and is fancied to regain the winning thread in the finale.