Silver and GB record for Leigh's Keely Hodgkinson!
Leigh's Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in the women's 800 metres to claim Team GB's first podium place on the track at Tokyo 2020.
The 19-year-old finished behind the USA's Athing Mu and also broke Kelly Holmes' long-standing national record.
Hodgkinson ran one minute 55.88 seconds to beat Holmes' record which had stood since 1995.
Jemma Reekie came an agonising fourth, despite setting a new personal best of 1.56.90 minutes, after being caught by the USA's Raevyn Rogers.
Alex Bell also claimed a personal best of 1.55.66 minutes to come seventh.
Hodgkinson told the BBC: "It was so open and I wanted to put it all out there, I'm so happy.
"Kelly Holmes is a legend. I've looked up to her and spoken to her in the last couple of days, she's a lovely person.
"I just have no words. It means so much, and thank you to everyone that has sent messages over the past couple of days.
"If the Olympics had been last year I wouldn't have been here, but suddenly it's given me a year to grow and compete with these girls."
