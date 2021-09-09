Sir Alex Ferguson chases glory as an owner at Chester on Friday

Chester racecourse stages the first of two consecutive days of action on Friday afternoon with a seven-race card

The action gets underway at 1.50pm and concludes at 5.05pm.

The ground is currently Good to Firm, but there are showers forecast during the meeting. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and if you want to make sure you have the best bookie for your horse racing bets, OLBG have researched all the best horse racing bookmakers. Read on for our preview of all of the action.

1.50pm Novice Stakes (7f)

Red Power is part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, but he needs to improve on a disappointing effort at York last time out. Luminous Light impressed on debut when scoring at Goodwood and has to be high on the shortlist. However, Spacer is the one to be with. A smooth winner on his second start at Haydock last time, he has to defy a penalty here, but looks to note going forward.

Selection: Spacer

2.20pm Nursery Handicap (7f)

Unspoken will have to defy top-weight, but has undergone a gelding operation since finishing sixth at Ascot. However, preference is for Way To Win. He impressed when powering clear to score by 11 lengths last time out and an opening mark of 83 looks fair in this event.

Selection: Way To Win

2.50pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Rival is a course and distance winner which is always something to note at this track, whilst Mr Excellency will bid to continue a fine year off top-weight. However, Farhan was a fine second at Sandown last month and a reproduction of that effort would make him hard to beat.

Selection: Farhan

3.25pm Handicap

The veteran Mundatab has disappointed on his last couple of starts, but is not without a chance if returning to form. The Kodi Kid has his first run for Charlie Fellowes having scored at Chester last time out and he is respected, but Nebulosa makes appeal. A solid second at Sandown last time out over this trip, she remains unexposed and can go one better here.

Selection: Nebulosa

4.00pm Maiden Stakes (1m 3f)

Abbado and Aegis Power both need to take big steps forward on their debut efforts, whilst Super Star was a solid fourth at Hamilton, but again needs to improve. The one that catches the eye is Hapap who stayed on to good effect from the back of the field at Sandown last time out and is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Hapap

4.30pm Handicap (1m 4f)

Papa Power is interesting returning to the tracvk after 425 day layoff, whilst State Of Bliss boasts course and distance winning form. However, Gabrial The One has been running consistently of late and can score here.

Selection: Gabrial The One

5.05pm Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap (7f)

Sir Benedict has finished second on his last two starts and is one to note. However, King Of Tonga has run a number of good races in defeat this term and gets the vote in the finale.