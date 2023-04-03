News you can trust since 1853
Sparta Kids: Wigan Borough junior inline hockey players selected to represent Great Britain in Spain

Junior players from a Wigan Borough inline hockey club have been selected to represent Great Britain at a tournament in Spain.

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The Devils, based in Atherton, welcome children from across a range of different age groups.

A number of their members will link-up with the national side over the Easter Period for Sparta Kids.

The international tournament takes place between 5-9 April in Igualada, which is located just outside Barcelona.

Devils Inline Hockey Club
A total of 60 teams from 30 countries are involved, with nine different categories,

Jacob Shaw has been selected for Great Britain’s U8s, while Billy Lingwood is part of the U10s.

Meanwhile, Austyn Tomlinson, Evan Langford, and Aiken Kilpatrick will all represent the U14s.

As well as this, a further four players from Devils Inline Hockey Club have been selected for the PGKA Mooseheads UK at the same competition.

Away from the pitch there’ll be plenty for the competitors to enjoy, including bowling, table tennis and a swimming pool.

