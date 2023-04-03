The Devils, based in Atherton, welcome children from across a range of different age groups.

A number of their members will link-up with the national side over the Easter Period for Sparta Kids.

The international tournament takes place between 5-9 April in Igualada, which is located just outside Barcelona.

Devils Inline Hockey Club

A total of 60 teams from 30 countries are involved, with nine different categories,

Jacob Shaw has been selected for Great Britain’s U8s, while Billy Lingwood is part of the U10s.

Meanwhile, Austyn Tomlinson, Evan Langford, and Aiken Kilpatrick will all represent the U14s.

As well as this, a further four players from Devils Inline Hockey Club have been selected for the PGKA Mooseheads UK at the same competition.