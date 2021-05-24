Success for Wigan Harriers at Diamond League event

Emily Borthwick at Gateshead

Highjumper Borthwick cleared 1.91m to set a new outdoor personal best at the high-class event in Gateshead which featured many of the stars expected to compete at this summer's Olympics.

Poland's Kamila Licwinko also cleared 1.91m but took first place on countback.

Borthwick nearly managed 1.94m, but in a year in which she reached the final at the European Indoor Championships on her full GB debut, she was thrilled with her success - particular as her parents were in the crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I feel amazing," said the Wigan Harrier, who will be competing for GB in Poland this weekend. "To come here, to jump a new outdoor PB in a Diamond League, is amazing.

"My mum and dad were here from Wigan, I don't think my mum has seen me jump in real life rather than on TV in 18 months, so for them to be here and see me jump a PB, at a Diamond League, is great."

Her compatriot and training partner Morgan Lake was third in 1.88m, the same height managed by fourth-placed Mariya Lasitskene.

British champion and record-holder Coppell, also a Wigan Harrier, was third following a leap of 5.45m behind American world champion Sam Kendricks (5.74m) and world record-holder Mondo Duplantis (5.55m).

A new outdoor PB for Borthwick

Elsewhere, Dina Asher-Smith defied driving rain and an unseasonable north-east chill to fire a warning to her Olympic rivals with victory in the women's 100 metres in the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead.

If Asher-Smith's winning time of 11.35 seconds into a -3.5m/s head-wind was impressive enough, more pertinent was the pair of potential Tokyo rivals she left trailing in her wake.

Rising American star Sha'Carri Richardson, whose 10.72 seconds win at a meeting in Florida last month made her the sixth fastest woman in history, finished in second place in 11.44 secs, with world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce back in fourth.

Asher-Smith said: "I was really happy to start my 100m season with a win. It was far from ideal conditions (but) this is good practice for staying in the moment.

Wigan's Harry Coppell

"It is essential to race the best. The only way to get race-fit is to race the best in the world. These are the type of races you want to be in."

Laura Muir destroyed her rivals in the women's 1500m, charging down the home straight to take victory in 4:03.73, exactly four seconds in front of second-placed Moroccan Rababe Arafi, with Muir's fellow Briton Katie Snowden in third.