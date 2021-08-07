Sunday Series visits Haydock Park on Sunday

Haydock Park stages the second meeting of the new Sky Bet Sunday Series

The action gets underway at 3.55pm and runs through to 6.40pm.

The ground at Haydock is currently Good to Soft and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. For more racing tips visit OLBG3.55pm Apprentice Handicap (5f)

A wide open event. Musckika has to shoulder top-weight, but is arguably the stand-out on form. Buy Me Back has been running with credit so far this year and is another name to note along with Under Curfew who comes into the race on a four-timer. He is up to a career high mark of 76, but there looks to be more improvement to come and he gets the vote in the opener.

Selection: Under Curfew

4.25pm Sprint Handicap (6f)

Top-weight Lincoln Park has winning form at the track and has to be high on the shortlist despite having to run under a 5lb penalty. The same can also be said of course and distance scorer East Street Revue who has won his last two starts in good style and has to be high on the shortlist. However, Danzan has been hinting at a return to form and shaped well when a good second at Musselburgh last time out. He drops back down in trip here, but is fancied to go close in this event.

Selection: Danzan

4.50pm Maiden Stakes (6f)

A race open exclusively to horses that have never raced before and William Haggas looks to have an interesting runner in Vintage Choice. A 310,000gns purchase he is related to the talented Persuasion and is high on the shortlist along with Rainbow Colours who represents Mark Johnston and the Richard Hannon-trained Monitor who cost £36,000 and is related to prolific Group-race scorer Famous Name.

Selection: Monitor

5.20pm Nursery Handicap (6f)

Sovereign Prince is a fascinating runner for team Godolphin. He showed the benefit of a gelding operation when second at Nottingham last time out and has to be high on the shortlist along with last time out winners Tricky Business, Sharp Riposte and Liamarty Dreams. However, Burning Bush was a good winner at Newbury last time out in a handicap and despite a 6lb rise, there looks to be more to come from this horse.

Selection: Burning Bush

5.45pm Fillies’ Handicap (7f)

Rising Star scored at the first Sunday Series meeting at Musseelburgh and is a leading player for this event along with top-weight Ffion and course and distance winner Turandot. However, this looks all about Star Seeking for Sir Michael Stoute. The three-year-old scored on debut at Leicester last year, before returning to form with a good second in a novice event at Nottingham last month. She now steps into handicap company, but remains thoroughly unexposed and gets the vote here.

Selection: Star Seeking

6.25pm Middle Distance Handicap (1, 2f)

Sword Beach did the business nicely when scoring on his latest start and has to be respected, along with the prolific Tommy G who benefited from a fine ride to score at Musselburgh last time out. However, Lady Reset looks an interesting runner. Second last time out at Sandown, she has since won at Stratford over hurdles and is clearly thriving.

Selection: Lady Reset

6.40pm Stayers Handicap

Lots in with a chance here. Goobinator scored last time out and is respected along with the unexposed Land Of Winter. Cormier is another threat back on turf. Contrebasse is a course and distance winner and is another to note, along with top-weight Noonday Gun. However,. Ghadbbaan gets the vote. Second on his last two starts, this is another step up, but he continues to knock at the door and is of interest in the finale.