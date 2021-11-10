Super Keely in line for prestigious award

Keely Hodgkinson wins the Diamond meeting at Zurich

The 19-year-old from Leigh, who is coached by Wigan’s Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, has enjoyed a meteoric year.

After setting the world Under-20 indoor record in Vienna in January, she then became European Indoor champion in March.

Outdoors, she claimed a second national title before winning 800m silver at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, after running the fastest ever time (1:55:88) by a UK runner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodgkinson followed that up by winning the prestigious Zurich Diamond League, earning her a wildcard entry into next year’s World Championships in Eugene.

She’s also the first major athlete confirmed for the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Birmingham on Saturday, February 19.

“I’m so excited to be running in Birmingham,” she said. “It’s going to be one of my big races of the season and I can’t wait to be back in front of a home crowd.

“I had a great indoor season in 2021 and that set me up perfectly for the outdoors and the Olympic Games.

“Competing at home with a big crowd in Birmingham will hopefully set me up for the same in 2022 with some massive major championships on the horizon.”

Hodgkinson’s rivals for the Female Rising Star Award are Finnish hammer thrower Silja Kosonen, Namibian 200m runner Christine Mboma, American 800m runner Athing Mu and Ethiopian 300m steeplechaser Zerfe Wondemagegn.

The winner will be selected by an international panel of experts and announced on December 1.