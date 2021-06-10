The Empire to srike back at Aintree on Friday

Aintree racecourse stages a twilight seven-race card on Friday evening as crowds once again return to the track

Pleasant weather conditions look sure to ensue and the ground is currently Good. The action gets underway at 5.45pm and culminates at 9pm. We have previewed the meeting with our runner by runner guide.

5.45pm Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f). Selection: My Bobby Dazzler.

My Bobby Dazzler brings course and distance winning form to the table having scored at Aintree on his latest start when seeing off the well-related Kimmins. He now takes the step into handicap hurdle, but looks open to stacks of improvement. He also represents the Mel Rowley stable who have their horses in fine fettle.

6.15pm Juvenile Hurdle (2m). Selection: Koi Dodville.

Koi Dodville made a winning start to life for David Pipe when scoring in fine style at Hexham earlier this month. This is a quick turnaround, but he created a good impression and looks up to defying a penalty.

6.50pm Handicap Chase (3m). Selection: Empire De Maulde

Lots in with a shout here. Bbold shaped with plenty of promise when third at Ludlow on his latest start and is interesting off the same mark of 125, whilst Empire De Maulde has the services of Brian Hughes and the pair will look to better their second-placed effort at Aintree in May.

7.25pm Handicap Hurdle (2m). Selection: Cotton End.

This looks a tough puzzle for punters to solve, but Cotton End, trained by hair and beauty salon therapist Sheila Lewis makes appeal. The seven-year-old scored in good fashion at Ludlow in May and can be forgiven a below par effort at Aintree last time out. Dropped back down to a handicap mark of 121, she remains of interest.

7.55pm Handicap Chase (2m). Selection: Solar Impulse.

Another tricky event, but Solar Impulse was not disgraced when fourth to the exciting Captain Tom Cat last time out. The 11-year-old is down to a mark of 115 which looks very workable and he is fancied to regain the winning thread here.

8.30pm Handicap Hurdle (3m). Selection: Catchmeifyoucan.

At First Glance is respected after a good second at Ffos Las last time out and remains open to more improvement, along with top-weight She’sasupermack who was a good third at Cartmel over hurdles last time out, but needs to prove her effectiveness back over fences. However, the pick is Catchmeifyoucan who finished a fine second at Cartmel last time out.

9.00pm Novices’ Handicap Chase (2m 3f). Selection: Outonpatrol.

A fascinating race to conclude proceedings. Presentandcounting was a smart winner at Worcester on his chasing debut in May and commands plenty of respect, whilst The Bees Knees will come on plenty for his first start over fences when third at Southwell. However, Outonpatrol makes plenty of appeal. The seven-year-old has undergone wind surgery having scored in smooth style at Ludlow in May. This demands more and she has to deal with a 3lb rise. However, she remains open to plenty of improvement and can land the finale.