Tiger Roll features among 107 entries for 2022 Grand National

Tiger Roll

Held at Aintree on April 9, Tiger Roll features among the star studded list of names for the four and a quarter-mile event. Check out the latest odds at BoylesportsSuccess in 2018 and 2019, Gordon Elliott’s superstar was denied a potential hat-trick bid in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before owners Gigginstown House Stud decided not to run the horse in the 2021 running.

Tiger Roll has been well-beaten in two runs so far this term, but is firmly on course to next run in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, an event he has won twice.

Elliott has 17 entries for the contest including the progressive Run Wild Fred, Savills Chase hero Galvin, Milan Native, Mount Ida, Farclas and Delta Work.

Willie Mullins has 8 entries including Stones And Roses, Brahma Bull and Burrows Saint, Melon and Ontheropes.

Defending champion Minella Times also features among the entries having made history along with Rachael Blackmore in the 2021 version with Blackmore becoming the first woman rider to win the Grand National.

Any Second Now was a fine third in the 2021 renewal and is another interesting contender along with Cloth Cap who was well-fancied before disappointing in the 2021 running.

Paul Nicholls only has two entries in Highland Hunter and Kapcorse, whilst Nicky Henderson is still chasing his first winner in the Grand National and has entered Caribean Boy and Chantry House who landed the Cotswold Chase last time out and is now set to run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Other interesting entries include Snow Leopardess who won the Becher Chase earlier on this term, displaying her liking for the Grand National fences, whilst former Welsh National winner Secret Reprieve is another fascinating entry. Longhouse Poet could bid to emulate Numbersixvalverde who won the Thyestes Chase before landing the Grand National back in 2005. Longhouse Poet completed the first phase of that plan at Gowran Park earlier on this year and he could be a fascinating runner for Martin Brassil if connections decide to target the event.

Smart chasers Samcro, Potters Corner, The Two Amigos, Windsor Avenue, Top Ville Ben, Two For Gold, Easysland, De Rasher Counter, Elegant Escape and Eklat De Rire are other interesting entries.