Title for Wigan racer Tony Lynch despite disappointing finale

Wigan racer Tony Lynch

Wigan racer Tony Lynch was able to celebrate title success in the BTRDA Clubmans Rallycross Championship despite a hugely disappointing end to his campaign at Knockhill.

Tony and his Landsail Team Geriatric team headed into the final meeting of the campaign in Scotland still in the mix for two titles, leading the way in the Classic up to 1600cc category and sitting fifth in the overall Classic battle.

That in itself was an astonishing achievement after an incident in round one back in March left his Toyota MR2 sustaining season-ending damage, resulting in Tony being forced to buy back his very first rallycross car to keep his campaign on track.

A series of solid results with the Peugeot 205 left him in a strong position going into Round 8 but things didn’t start well when the car suffered an oil leak in practice.

Despite that, the team worked to ensure the Peugeot was ready to go for the opening qualifying heat, where Tony diced with the Mini of Ian Biagi for Under 1600cc honours before taking the flag behind in rival in fifth overall.

Unfortunately, the Peugeot had developed an electrical issue on the final lap of the heat, with the team forced to watch on from the sidelines for heat two as it worked to get to the bottom of the issue.

Despite their efforts however, the issue would prove to be a terminal one as Tony’s campaign was brought to an early end - with the team left with no option but to withdraw the car before the final.

Such was Tony’s advantage in the class, and the rule that sees each driver drop their two worst scores, he was still able to come away from the weekend having wrapped up the Under 1600cc title, whilst he also held on to his top five overall position going into what promises to be a busy winter working to get the Toyota back on track for 2026.

“The last time we’d been to Knockhill, I’d ended up on my roof so we didn’t think things could get much worse this time around – and unfortunately, they did!” he said. “In both practice and then the first heat, we had issues that were outside our control and sadly, the electrical problem proved to be too great for us to fix at the track and meant an early end to the weekend.

"Of course, that’s hugely disappointing and also not the way we wanted the year to end for all of the sponsors who have backed us this season, but at the same time, I can’t put into words how proud I am of the team for the resilience they have shown.

"We could easily have given up after round one, but they came together to get the Peugeot sorted so we could go out there and compete, and to come away with the Under 1600cc title – and be in contention for the overall title until the final round – is a massive achievement.

"We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us over the winter, but we fully intend to be back out on track again in 2026 and fighting for more silverware.”