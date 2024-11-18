Tom Aspinall-Jon Jones fight 'would be biggest of all time', admits UFC chief

UFC chief Dana White has issued the strongest hint yet that Tom Aspinall will finally be granted a unification fight against heavyweight champion Jon Jones

UFC chief Dana White believes a super fight between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones would be the biggest fight ever in the promotion.

Jones - widely regarded as the best pound for pound fighter of all time - successfully defended his heavyweight title belt by ending the career of former champion Stipe Miocic at New York City's Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

That only heightened calls for an unification fight against Aspinall, who has been interim heavyweight champion since November last year after stepping in at short notice to stop Sergei Pavlovich, after Jones tore a pectoral muscle in training ahead of his original defence against Miocic.

And despite Jones, 38, continuing to be coy about the prospect of facing Aspinall - seven years his junior - White has claimed the fight will happen.

"It will be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC heavyweight history, by a long shot," he said. "And it will probably end up being the biggest fight we've ever done (at any weight)."

Jones said in Saturday's post-event press conference that his purse for taking the Aspinall fight would have to be 'f**k you' money - because he doesn't like the Atherton hero, who trains at Wigan’s Robin Park.

"Jon has always been well compensated, and he'll make a lot more from this fight," said White. "You don't have to like Jon to know who he is, what he is, and what he is capable of.

"He is the greatest to every fight...in any fight...period...ever. As long as he is active he is the best pound for pound fighter out there."

When asked whether negotiations had started, White laughed: "I've already got Tom waiting outside for me!

"But Jon will do what Jon wants to do. He's going to disappear, you won't know where he is, I won't know where he is...and then he will resurface, and we will get it done."

There has been speculation the fight could take place in England, with Wembley Stadium pitched as a possible venue to maximise the commercial opportunities.

White, though, would need some convincing on that score.

"Probably not," he said. "I hate stadiums...I just hate them...I really love arenas. It's just a better vibe, people can see what's happening better."