News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Tom Aspinall makes history with UFC title win

Wigan's Tom Aspinall is the new UFC interim heavyweight champion after finishing Sergei Pavlovich in the first round at New York's Madison Square Garden.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 20:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 30-year-old from Atherton - who took the fight at only two-and-a-half weeks notice - needed just 69 seconds to win the bout.

Read More
I'm ready to shock the world, insists Tom Aspinall ahead of UFC title shot

A clubbing punch felled the Russian and, as Aspinall dived in to finish the job, the referee stepped in to halt the attack.

Tom Aspinall realised his dream of becoming world heavyweight champion on Saturday nightTom Aspinall realised his dream of becoming world heavyweight champion on Saturday night
Tom Aspinall realised his dream of becoming world heavyweight champion on Saturday night
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He becomes only the third Brit to win a world title in the UFC, after Michael Bisping (middleweight) and Leon Edwards (welterweight).

"It has been a crazy two and a half weeks," said Aspinall.

"If you ever get the chance to do something and you're scared to do it, you should just do it," said Aspinall, who was fighting for only the second time since a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

"He's a scary guy. I've never been so scared in my life but I have power too and I believed in myself," said Aspinall.

"I've worked so hard over the years and no one has worked harder than my father so this belt is dedicated to him.

"I was struggling with the distance a little bit but we got there in the end."

Related topics:WiganNew York