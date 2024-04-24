Tom Aspinall and Muhammad Mokaev are both sure to feature on the UFC Manchester card this summer

The promotion confirmed on Wednesday morning its first European event of 2024, to be held at the new Co-op Live arena on Saturday, July 27.

And Aspinall - who hails from Atherton, just down the road from the venue - has already revealed his plans to be a big part of the show on home territory.

"I had a meeting with the UFC," the interim world heavyweight champion said on TikTok. "It has now been confirmed that I am fighting on UFC Manchester, so I'm back home preparing for that now.

"I've started the early stages of training camp. I'm just waiting for my opponent to accept so stay tuned, keep up with the socials, and keep up with the YouTube channel. I'll be announcing it very soon."

UFC 304 is the first-ever sporting event announced for Co-op Live, the UK’s largest and most sustainable live entertainment arena.

The prelims will begin at 11pm local time, followed by the main card airing at 3am.

Another Wiganer, Muhammad Mokaev, will also be vying to get involved as he continues his charge towards a title shot.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Dagestan but arrived in Wigan as a refugee more than a decade ago, boasts an unbeaten record.

“I’m so excited to get back to Manchester, and no better time than this summer,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White.

“We have two champions from the UK and fans have been dying for a UFC PPV event.

"So here we come to the largest indoor arena in the UK. See you soon, England!”

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday, June 7, via Ticketmaster.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early on Wednesday, June 5, at 9am.

Those who registered their interest in the event will gain access to a special pre-sale which starts Thursday, June 6, at 10am.

With state-of-the-art technology and a carefully curated unique design, the venue promises to bring fans right into the heart of the action.

“With the north of England home to so many of the world’s leading fighters, we are primed and ready for UFC and its knowledgeable, passionate fanbase," said Co-op Live executive director & general manager Gary Roden.

"Offering a state-of-the-art platform for globally broadcast events, Co-op Live is extremely proud to welcome entertainment of this scale and calibre as the future home of combat sports in the UK.”

The UK has played host to some of the most memorable Octagon moments in UFC history, including Michael Bisping’s spectacular defeat of the legendary Anderson 'The Spider' Silva in February 2016.

Leon Edwards also successfully defended his title in front of a home crowd last year at UFC 286, cementing his legacy as one of the UK's MMA greats.