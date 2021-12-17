Tommy Whittle Chase the highlight at Haydock Park

Tommy Whittle day is the highlight of the weekend racing with a cracking seven-race card taking centre-stage at Haydock Park.

The action gets underway at 11.50am and concludes at 3.15pm with two of the races live on ITV4.

The going at the track is currently Heavy, Soft in places on the Chase course and Soft, Heavy in places on the Hurdle track. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. For the latest horse racing betting, check Boylesports.

11.50am Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (2m)

The classy Chti Balko clearly warrants attention despite having to carry top-weight. A course and distance winner, he looks sure to go close, along with the progressive Green Book who could be interesting off a mark of 122. Firak was successful when last seen at Chepstow and is interesting on his handicap debut. However, Altruism gets the vote. He has run two solid races in defeat in handicap events at Cartmel and Wetherby and he is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Altruism

12.20pm Novices’ Chase (2m)

All four runners have a chance with Dis Donc and Adrimel arguably with the most to find on form shown so far this term. Fugitif was very impressive at Worcester on his chasing debut and has to be towards the top of the shortlist, but the vote goes to Dreams Of Home who took a big step forward when scoring at Ayr last time out and he looks a very exciting prospect for the future.

Selection: Dreams Of Home

12.55pm Listed Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m 2f)

The unexposed Russian Rumour and the progressive Current mood and Haute Estime are all leading players, but Nina The Terrier fell when still in with a chance at Newbury last time out and she looks the class act on paper.

Selection: Nina The Terrier

1.30pm Handicap Chase (2m)

Harry Redknapp will be hoping for a good round from Shaken Up’Arry who is a player on the pick of his best form over hurdles. Word Has It is interesting on chase debut for Donald McCain and Phil The Thrill, a dual winner over fences in France is another fascinating runner on debut for Jonjo O’Neill. However, Casa Tall created a good impression when scoring at Exeter and he is taken to defy a 3lb rise.

Selection: Casa Tall

2.05pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 2f)

Lots of these horses come into this event making their first starts of the year with Soul Emotion attempting to defy a 700 day layoff for Dan Skelton, with his stable companion Boss Man Fred having also been off the track for 440 days. N’golo was formerly trained by Willie Mullins and makes his debut for Ann Duffield, but Minella Charmer is a fascinating runner. The lightly-raced 10-year-old goes well fresh and won at Haydock back in 2019. He clearly goes well fresh and is taken to land this pot as a bit of each-way value.

Selection: Minella Charmer

2.40pm Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

A typically competitive running of the Tommy Whittle. Defending champion Sam Adventure is feared along with Calipso Collonges who made a winning seasonal debut. Course and distance winner Vintage Clouds is another to note, along with Acey Milan and the progressive Buzz De Turconig. However, Remastered was still travelling well when falling in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and off 146, he looks to open to plenty of improvement.

Selection: Remastered

3.15pm Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Welsh Saint is a course and distance winner who commands respect along with Ballymillsy, Sultans Pride and Jesuitique who are all in form. However, Poker Play hinted at a revival when second at Ffos Las last time out and with ground conditions to suit, he is taken to land the finale.