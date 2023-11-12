Tyson Fury leads plaudits for Tom Aspinall after world title triumph
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aspinall, 30, needed only 69 seconds to stop Sergei Pavlovich in New York's Madison Square Garden.
His victory was even more impressive given he took the fight at only two-and-a-half week's notice, after the scheduled UFC 295 main event had to be scrapped when champion Jon Jones ruptured a pectoral muscle.
Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, has previously been a training partner of Fury, and he showed his power by grounding Pavlovich before the referee had to jump in.
And Fury reckoned it 'couldn't have happened to a more lovely person'.
Writing on Instagram, he said: "Just want to say a massive shout out to my brother Tom Aspinall, the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world!'
"God bless you Tom, all the best brother.
"It couldn't have happened to a more lovely person.
"Congratulations to you and your family and I hope you have a fantastic, fantastic time."
Fury had earlier tweeted: "We've got some serious talent in England.
"Massive congratulations to Tom on his win. Another top-tier athlete in the making!"
Fury trained with Aspinall ahead of his controversial victory over UFC fighter Francis Ngannou last month.
Discussing Aspinall's fighting prowess on TNT Sports, Fury said: "He's a good fighter, probably could have made it as a pro boxer.
"I was quite sure he would have gone on and won a world championship.
"I think he can do it. He's big enough, he's got the power."