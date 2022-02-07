UFC London show will feature THREE Wiganers!

The 34-year-old – who won a bronze medalist in wrestling at the 2014 Commonwealth Games – will face Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight encounter at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 19.

Grundy was scheduled to face Amirkhani in March last year, only for the whole event to fall foul of Covid.

He’s aiming for a big win to kickstart his career after defeats in his last two fights.

Mike Grundy will be one of THREE Wiganers on next month's UFC card in London

“Flying under the radar, working hard in silence , March 19th will be my night,” he tweeted.

“Fully focused on the task ahead. Seven weeks it all gets left on the line.”

Muhammad Mokaev was last week confirmed to make his eagerly-awaited UFC debut in the promotion’s first UK show in three years.

Mokaev signed with UFC last November, becoming the promotion’s youngest ‘name’.

The 21-year-old – who is originally from the Russian Republic of Dagestan, but moved to Wigan as a 12-year-old refugee – will put his unbeaten record on the line against Cody Durden.

With a professional record of six wins from six contests, he’ll face American Durden (12-3-1) in a flyweight clash.

Fellow Wiganer Tom Aspinall is to headline the event against Alexander Volkov.

The Russian – a top-five heavyweight – will represent the biggest test so far for 28-year-old Aspinall, who has a 4-0 record in UFC.

Aspinall, who hails from Atherton, has coached Jiu Jitsu at Elite Fitness Factory in Wigan – the gym owned by his Team Kaobon mate Grundy.

“Every time we put on an event in London it’s an unbelievable experience,” said UFC President Dana White.

“The fans are incredible and the fights are always off the charts. It’s a different kind of energy in England and I can’t wait to get back there.”

Tickets went on sale last Friday and sold out within minutes.

The event will be shown live on BT Sport.