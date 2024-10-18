The annual celebration of sport and physical activity in Wigan Borough made a triumphant return to The Edge, with more than 300 invited guests in attendance to see this year’s winners collect their trophies.

Two-time Paralympic gold medallist and award-winning children’s author Danielle Brown MBE was on hand to present the prizes at the ceremony, which was organised by the council’s Be Well leisure and wellbeing service and sponsored by JJH Building Contractors Ltd.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “It’s been another amazing year for Wigan borough, from our golden girl Keely Hodgkinson starring at the Olympics and the Warriors winning the World Club Challenge and lifting the cup at Wembley, to all the wonderful sport and physical activity happening across our communities.

"Sport plays a massive role in so many of our lives, and the Believe Sports Awards is all about recognising the incredible talent on our doorstep and rewarding all those people who put in so much time and effort to help others chase their dreams and reach their potential.

"This year’s ceremony was another fantastic occasion and a true celebration of sport in our borough.

"Congratulations to all our worthy winners and to every single one of our 139 nominees. We’re proud of you all and incredibly grateful for everything you do in our communities.”

Winners on the night included swimmer Skyla Baybutt, who in 2021 suffered a life-changing stroke which hospitalised her for eight months, robbed her of the use of her left side, and forced her to learn to walk and talk again with gruelling physiotherapy.

Incredibly, she has since returned to competitive action with the Wigan Swimming Club Wasps, achieving four medals and four PBs at a recent Level 3 gala, and her amazing perseverance led to her being recognised with the Overcoming Adversity Through Sport Award.

Another inspirational young person, Laci Tomlinson, was presented with the Changing Lifestyle Recognition Award having transformed her life with the help of Be Well’s Let’s Get Movin’ family fitness initiative.

Despite only having one lung, Laci has overcome issues with her confidence and weight to become a Health Ambassador for the programme – even creating her own gym session for current participants.

Eight different categories were decided in all – including Volunteer of the Year, which went to Ian Bramhall of Astley and Tyldesley Football Club for his tireless dedication as deputy chairman, treasurer and manager of two separate age groups.

Meanwhile, Golborne Cricket Club stalwart Graham Marston took home the Wilf Brogan Unsung Hero Award having filled numerous important roles – from chairman to groundsman – since the 1970s.

There were two big winners from the world of karate, with Black Scorpion Karate claiming Club of the Year and Amy Kershaw of Elite Sports Karate being named Young Sports Achiever of the Year.

The Team of the Year trophy went to Winstanley Walkers FC Over 50s – adding to their triumphs in the Greater Manchester Walking Football League and North West Over 50s Champions League – while Wood Fold Primary School in Standish took the Inclusion in Sport Award for their engaging PE lessons and focus on encouraging participation from EAL and SEN children.

Special presentations were also made to the woman behind the annual Be Well Memory Walk, walks co-ordinator Tracy Lamb; retiring school games organiser Cathy Robinson and council employee Barry Giblin, who won the Lancashire Golf Senior Men’s Championship at Haydock in June this year.

Tim Hilton, director of JJH Building Contractors Ltd, said: “We’re really proud to support the Believe Sports Awards. There’s so much fantastic talent in Wigan Borough and so many incredible people who do so much for our community – and it’s only right that we celebrate them and give them the recognition they deserve.”

A prize raffle on the night raised just over £1,000 for the Mayor’s chosen charities, Wigan & Leigh Hospice and TalkFIRST.

