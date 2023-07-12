The under-15s Wigan Dodgeball Warriors found out less than a week before that they had qualified for the national championships in Liverpool.

The youngsters came second in the country, qualifying from their group before finding a way to conquer a team that had remained unbeaten all season to reach their first final., where they were beaten by Virtue Empire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This result comes at the end of a successful season for the Warriors, who also came fourth representing England at the Dodgeball World Cup in Egypt earlier this year.

Wigan Dodgeball Warriors U15s qualified for the National Championships in Liverpool and finished 2nd in the UK.

Coach Matthew Melling took to Facebook to share his pride of the team’s accomplishments.

He said: “We found a way to play our absolute best when it mattered the most. Super proud of these guys finding a way to do exactly that

“Our sport has come a long way in a short period of time and there is a lot more exciting times ahead in this fantastic sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely proud of our achievement with probably the smallest team we've found a way to finish second in the Country this season and also fourth in the World representing England.

“Make no mistake about it, these guys have worked their butt's off all year long, every time we’ve stepped on court, every defeat we have learned from, finding a way to pick up 1 per cents wherever we can to keep finding a way to get better.

"It's no fluke we're we are now and a fantastic example of hard work paying off.

If we can do it, anyone can if you believe in what your doing and you want it bad enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Find a way to get it and we feel like we've definitely done that this season.

“Now we have a chance to look back on what we've achieved over the past season and plan ahead for next season with the new challenges it brings.

“In the meantime we have this beautiful trophy and medals to keep forever representing our most recent achievement.