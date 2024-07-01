Wigan gymnasts enjoy success against the cream of Europe
Portugal, Holland, Hungary and Ireland were just some of the countries represented at the Tigers International Acro Cup.
Hope dominated Sunday's IDP categories with Isobel Stirrup, Jessica Lancaster and Lois Preston stepping up to this level for the first time after great success at a lower grade.
Their two faultless routines saw them make light of the step up in class to take a magnificent gold in the IDP Women's Group.
In the Women's Pairs, Mia Ellison and rising star Daisy Denmade followed up their club-mates' success with a superb performance to complete the IDP category double for Hope.
In the 11-16 Mixed Pair category, Logan Mallord and Ella Cooper took to the floor for the first time since their recent transfer to Hope, and a classy performance saw them take a deserved silver in a high-calibre category.
Earlier in the weekend, Hope completed an astonishing clean sweep of the medals in the Grade 2 Women's Groups.
Lola Sitko and Rosie Kay, who have had years of success as 'tops' in previous trios, took to the floor for the first time since transitioning to 'bases' in their new partnership with Evelyn Tetlow-Waites.
Despite their relative inexperience in their new role, they produced a memorable performance to take an outstanding gold medal.
It was a great moment on the podium as Bethany Elliot, Ivy Fisher and Priya Stott claimed the silver medal with Isla Healey, Corra Brightcliffe and Freya Haselden winning bronze to complete the clean sweep.
There was yet more success in the Grade 1 Mixed Pairs for Noah Graham and Lydia Cassidy.
Taking to the floor for the first routine of the whole weekend, it was an early gold medal for Hope.
In the Grade 4 Women's categories, Millie Roberts and Skylah Malaney won a hard fought silver medal in a tough Women's Pair, while Isabel Rummery, Caitlin Hanley and Amelia Harper continued their recent good form with a bronze medal in the Women's Group.
The Grade 3 Women's Group is always the most hotly contested category and Harper Mines, Eva Barron and Lilly Madej secured a well-earned bronze in the Women's Group.
