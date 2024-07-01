Members of the Hope Acrobatic Gymnastics Club who had a great weekend on the European stage

Wigan gymnasts from Hope Acrobatic Gymnastics Club made the long trip to Colchester in Essex at the weekend to compete against some of the best youngsters in Europe.

Portugal, Holland, Hungary and Ireland were just some of the countries represented at the Tigers International Acro Cup.

Hope dominated Sunday's IDP categories with Isobel Stirrup, Jessica Lancaster and Lois Preston stepping up to this level for the first time after great success at a lower grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their two faultless routines saw them make light of the step up in class to take a magnificent gold in the IDP Women's Group.

Members of the Hope Acrobatic Gymnastics Club who had a great weekend on the European stage

In the Women's Pairs, Mia Ellison and rising star Daisy Denmade followed up their club-mates' success with a superb performance to complete the IDP category double for Hope.

In the 11-16 Mixed Pair category, Logan Mallord and Ella Cooper took to the floor for the first time since their recent transfer to Hope, and a classy performance saw them take a deserved silver in a high-calibre category.

Earlier in the weekend, Hope completed an astonishing clean sweep of the medals in the Grade 2 Women's Groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lola Sitko and Rosie Kay, who have had years of success as 'tops' in previous trios, took to the floor for the first time since transitioning to 'bases' in their new partnership with Evelyn Tetlow-Waites.

Members of the Hope Acrobatic Gymnastics Club who had a great weekend on the European stage

Despite their relative inexperience in their new role, they produced a memorable performance to take an outstanding gold medal.

It was a great moment on the podium as Bethany Elliot, Ivy Fisher and Priya Stott claimed the silver medal with Isla Healey, Corra Brightcliffe and Freya Haselden winning bronze to complete the clean sweep.

There was yet more success in the Grade 1 Mixed Pairs for Noah Graham and Lydia Cassidy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to the floor for the first routine of the whole weekend, it was an early gold medal for Hope.

In the Grade 4 Women's categories, Millie Roberts and Skylah Malaney won a hard fought silver medal in a tough Women's Pair, while Isabel Rummery, Caitlin Hanley and Amelia Harper continued their recent good form with a bronze medal in the Women's Group.